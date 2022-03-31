Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bill requiring more breaks for workers passes both chambers

United Auto Workers line worker Crystal McIntyre unloads parts from a stamping machine at the...
United Auto Workers line worker Crystal McIntyre unloads parts from a stamping machine at the General Motors Pontiac Metal Center in Pontiac, Mich., Thursday, April 30, 2015. The automaker plans to spend $5.4 billion to improve its U.S. factories during the next three years, creating about 650 new jobs. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(WNDU)
By Lizzie Seils
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Employers may be required to provide more breaks for employees after a bill expanding workers rights passed both Houses.

The proposal sponsored by Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago), would require employers to provide a day of rest in seven days of consecutive work, as opposed to previous law that would only require a day of rest once a calendar week.

Additionally, employers must now provide an extra 20 minute break for every four and a half hours worked beyond an eight hour work day.

Collins said it updates outdated requirements for workers. However, the bill passed along partisan lines. Republicans expressed opposition due to an outstanding complaint from the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association that employers wouldn’t have enough time to accommodate the changes.

“Many of us voted no in committee,” Rep. Keith Wheeler (R-Oswego) said. “For that very reason alone, I think it’s only fair if the department’s going to ask for accountability from employers, the employer should be able to get accountability from the department.”

Collin’s refuted that, calling it a straightforward bill that supports worker’s rights. After passing both houses it will go to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch was issued for the counties in yellow...
First Alert: Cold front moves in after severe storms
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police are investigating an early morning gas station robbery.
Cape Girardeau police investigating gas station robbery
Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez, 23, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in...
Woman facing charges in connection with infant’s death in Perryville, Mo.
Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student

Latest News

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, U.S. 68 was blocked after high winds broke a...
Downed power lines cleared off U.S. 68 at KY 1610 in Marshall County
The doorstep where Bryce Cook found a suspicious package that he did not order.
Business owner gets suspicious package
A bill with multiple restrictions on abortion passed the Senate 29-0 Tuesday night after all...
Pro-choice protesters kicked out of gallery as abortion bill passes Ky. Senate
Earlier today in Cape Girardeau, two people had to be rescued after their car ended up in a...
2 rescued from car in creek in Cape Girardeau County
A cleanup is underway tonight in Juden Creek on the north side of Cape Girardeau after a type...
Juden Creek chemical spill cleanup