10K Easter eggs to drop from helicopter in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The City Hope Church of Murphysboro is hosting an Easter Egg Drop on Saturday, April 16.

They will be dropping 10,000 plastic Easter eggs from a helicopter.

According to the church, the event will also include inflatable games, entertainment and food trucks.

Bring your Easter baskets, cameras and lawn chairs to Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive, for the afternoon.

The schedule includes:

Noon - Doors open, food trucks, inflatables and photos with the Easter Bunny are available

1:30 p.m. - Easter Egg Hunt lineup (ages toddler to 12 years old)

2 p.m. - Helicopter egg drop

4 p.m. - End of event

