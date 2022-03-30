Woman facing charges in connection with infant’s death in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges in connection with an infant’s death.

Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez, 23, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

According to the Perryville Police Department, they were notified by a social worker at a St. Louis hospital around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 of an 8-month-old girl with injuries indicative of abuse.

Police said according to the social worker, the infant was taken to a Perry County hospital unresponsive and then resuscitated there. They said her injuries included multiple head traumas and multiple broken bones, all sustained within the same time frame and consistent with “intentional abuse.”

Police responded to the hospital and interviewed family members.

According to police, the baby’s mother left the child with a female roommate until the father returned home from work, about an hour after the mother left. They said the father found the child unresponsive in the bedroom and took the child to the hospital.

On March 28, the police department was notified that the baby had passed away from her injuries.

On March 29, police found the female suspect, and with the assistance of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer to translate, were able to interview her.

The suspect was identified as Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez.

She was arrested and taken to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office to await her court date or until her bond is posted.

