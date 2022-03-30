What to do to prevent downed trees from strong winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the strong winds we’re seeing in the Heartland could knock down your trees or any loose limbs.

We caught up with one tree trimmer who said he sees an uptick in calls after severe storms.

He recommended trimming trees before bad weather hits.

“Just really check in for dead limbs, and hangers. Maybe looking for any decay that’s in the trunk or limbs. Just tell-tale signs that there could be an issue,” Chris Martin said.

Martin said hire a professional to remove any limbs or trees that fall so you don’t injure yourself.

“Make sure they’re insured because if they’re not insured, if they get hurt it could be on you and your homeowners versus their insurance and you don’t want that. Having people that know what they’re doing is pretty important,” Martin said.

