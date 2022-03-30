Heartland Votes
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot

A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, police said. (Source: WFTS, Winter Haven PD, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Winter Haven police said in a Facebook post that Donald Walker, 43, turned himself in Tuesday.

The attack was captured on camera, with police identifying Walker as the man seen throwing a 73-year-old man to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the Publix parking lot.

Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.
Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.(Winter Haven Police Dept.)

Police said the victim was walking out of Publix and as he entered the crosswalk, Walker sped by in his truck “faster than it should have” and came very close to hitting the victim. The victim yelled out to Walker, and a verbal exchange transpired until Walker got out of the vehicle and pummeled the elderly man, police said. Police also said Walker smashed the victim’s cell phone so that he couldn’t call for help.

In a Facebook post Monday, Winter Haven police asked the public to help locate Walker. The following day, police announced that Walker was in custody after turning himself in.

Walker is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.

Police did not provide details on the victim’s injuries, but said he was “pretty banged up” but appears he will be OK.

Winter Haven is about 50 miles east of Tampa.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The severe weather threat level 3 has expanded to include more Heartland counties today. Threat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police are investigating an early morning gas station robbery.
Cape Girardeau police investigating gas station robbery
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s...
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles