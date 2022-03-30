SSM Health relaxes visitor restrictions during decrease in COVID-19 cases

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - With the decreases in COVID-19 cases, one local health care system is relaxing its visitor restrictions.

SSM Health facilities in southern Illinois will no longer restrict individuals visiting patients other than those COVID-19 positive.

“After careful consideration of the number of COVID-19 cases and low transmission rate in our community, we feel that the time has come where we can safely lift the visitor restrictions in our facilities. We are thankful to our patients and the community who have trusted us with their care during this difficult time. We believe that it is now safe to expand our visitor policy at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed,” Chief Medical Officer John Kohler said.

SSM Health has also eliminated the age restriction.

However, visitors still are required to wear masks, and visitors will not be allowed at the SSM Health Cancer Care – Oza Cancer Center at this time.

