Southeast student makes efforts to increase blood donations

Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red cross recently honored, a SEMO student, for her efforts to help save lives, during a time when there’s a critical blood shortage in the Unites States.

A sign with the words ‘Blood Emergency,’ is what SEMO students saw at the entrance of the Greek Week Blood. An event Kate Appleman organized with the local Red Cross.

She hopes it helps to bring in donors

“I’ve been able to help with so many drives that help save lives. I want to help more people this way,” Appleman said.

Appleman knows a thing or two about donating blood.

The SEMO Senior is the president of the university Red Cross Club, board member of the local American Red Cross, and head of this year’s Greek Week Blood Drive.

She’s recently added award winner to her list of accolades.

“The award I won was the 2021 youth impact award. When I was given the award, they talked about last year’s Greek Week blood drive and how I was able to help with coordinating that,” Appleman said.

She said the goal is getting more people to sign up.

“Originally our goal was 1000 units which we are still hopeful can happen, but unfortunately just how things are there’s not as many people donating in our world today,” Appleman said

However, Michelle Johnson with the American Red Cross, said because of the current blood shortage, some people have had to wait longer than expected for transplants.

“It’s been really, horrible honestly,” Johnson said.

“In February, we had half a day of what the hospital required. We were cancelling surgeries. We were cancelling transplants,” Johnson continued.

She explained because of events like these and people Appleman, she’s hopeful to see a reverse of the current blood crisis.

“Getting people to understand why it’s important for them to donate,” Johnson said

“Show them that there’s not that much work to actually be done to save several lives,” Appleman said.

SEMO’s Greek Week Blood drive ends Wednesday, from 11am to 6pm.

