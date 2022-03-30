Severe weather threat ending across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Strong to severe storms moved across the Heartland this afternoon leaving sporadic tree damage and power outages. The line of strong storms has moved out of the area and a cold front will move through over the late evening hours. There will be a slight chance for a few showers with this front, maybe even a rumble of thunder, but the severe weather threat has ended. It will be turning cooler behind the front with lows by morning in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy breezy an cooler. There will be a few isolated sprinkles, especially across our northern counties. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s south.

