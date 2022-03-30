Schnucks locations hosting personal care item drive

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All Schnucks locations will host a personal care item drive on Saturday, April 2.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers will be collecting hygiene and toiletry items at the entrance/exit of each store.

The most needed items include:

Disposable diapers

Baby wipes

Soap

Shampoo/conditioner

Deodorant

Toothpaste/toothbrush/floss

Feminine hygiene products

Razors/shaving cream

The event is in partnership with each store’s local food pantry partner.

According to a news release from Schnucks, the stores will continue to collect personal care item donations after the drive through April 16 in a designated collection bin at each location.

