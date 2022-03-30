Schnucks locations hosting personal care item drive
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All Schnucks locations will host a personal care item drive on Saturday, April 2.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers will be collecting hygiene and toiletry items at the entrance/exit of each store.
The most needed items include:
- Disposable diapers
- Baby wipes
- Soap
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste/toothbrush/floss
- Feminine hygiene products
- Razors/shaving cream
The event is in partnership with each store’s local food pantry partner.
According to a news release from Schnucks, the stores will continue to collect personal care item donations after the drive through April 16 in a designated collection bin at each location.
