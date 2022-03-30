Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Schnucks locations hosting personal care item drive

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers will be collecting hygiene and toiletry items at the...
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers will be collecting hygiene and toiletry items at the entrance/exit of each Schnucks location.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All Schnucks locations will host a personal care item drive on Saturday, April 2.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. volunteers will be collecting hygiene and toiletry items at the entrance/exit of each store.

The most needed items include:

  • Disposable diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Soap
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Deodorant
  • Toothpaste/toothbrush/floss
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Razors/shaving cream

The event is in partnership with each store’s local food pantry partner.

According to a news release from Schnucks, the stores will continue to collect personal care item donations after the drive through April 16 in a designated collection bin at each location.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student
The severe weather threat level 3 has expanded to include more Heartland counties today. Threat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Low lake levels along Norfork Lake likely played a big part in the fatal drowning of two...
Low-water levels are a concern across the Ozarks after the deaths of 2 fishermen

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director...
Gov. Parson to discuss COVID-19 response in Mo.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, multiple pieces of evidence were found...
Crews search wooded areas, fields where human remains found in rural Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The fire marshal declared a "no burn day" for Cape Girardeau.
No burn day in Cape Girardeau