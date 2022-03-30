SBA disaster recovery centers to close end of April

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster recovery centers in western Kentucky are scheduled to close Friday, April 29.

The SBA set up the centers to help victims of the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes apply for low-interest federal loans.

The benefits are not just available for businesses, but includes homeowners and renters.

Some who have applied for FEMA disaster assistance could receive a letter suggesting they apply for an SBA loan.

Applicants are not required to accept an SBA loan.

Those who are turned down could be referred back to FEMA for additional assistance.

The filing deadline for property damage applications for homeowners and renters was March 14, but SBA is accepting late applications if there is a reasonable explanation for the delay, such as a medical reason or waiting for an insurance settlement.

The deadline for businesses to submit applications is September 12.

Applications can be submitted online here.

Those needing help with their application can contact SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, by email here or by stopping by one of the four SBA Business Recovery Centers:

Western Kentucky University Business Accelerator Center, 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Kummer/Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., Bowling Green, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Hopkins Emergency Management, 130 N. Franklin St., Madisonville, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Again, all of the SBA disaster recovery centers are scheduled to close Friday, April 29.

