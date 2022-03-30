Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SBA disaster recovery centers to close end of April

SBA disaster recovery centers in western Kentucky are scheduled to close Friday, April 29.
SBA disaster recovery centers in western Kentucky are scheduled to close Friday, April 29.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster recovery centers in western Kentucky are scheduled to close Friday, April 29.

The SBA set up the centers to help victims of the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes apply for low-interest federal loans.

The benefits are not just available for businesses, but includes homeowners and renters.

Some who have applied for FEMA disaster assistance could receive a letter suggesting they apply for an SBA loan.

Applicants are not required to accept an SBA loan.

Those who are turned down could be referred back to FEMA for additional assistance.

The filing deadline for property damage applications for homeowners and renters was March 14, but SBA is accepting late applications if there is a reasonable explanation for the delay, such as a medical reason or waiting for an insurance settlement.

The deadline for businesses to submit applications is September 12.

Applications can be submitted online here.

Those needing help with their application can contact SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, by email here or by stopping by one of the four SBA Business Recovery Centers:

  • Western Kentucky University Business Accelerator Center, 2413 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Kummer/Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., Bowling Green, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Hopkins Emergency Management, 130 N. Franklin St., Madisonville, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
  • Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Again, all of the SBA disaster recovery centers are scheduled to close Friday, April 29.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student
The severe weather threat level 3 has expanded to include more Heartland counties today. Threat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Low lake levels along Norfork Lake likely played a big part in the fatal drowning of two...
Low-water levels are a concern across the Ozarks after the deaths of 2 fishermen

Latest News

Gov. Parson to discuss COVID-19 response in Mo.
Gov. Parson to discuss COVID-19 response in Mo.
Grand Rivers man accused of trafficking meth
Grand Rivers man accused of trafficking meth
Charles Walker was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after McCracken County Sheriff's...
Grand Rivers man accused of trafficking meth
With the decreases in COVID-19 cases, one local health care system is relaxing its visitor...
SSM Health relaxes visitor restrictions during decrease in COVID-19 cases