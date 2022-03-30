Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Men’s use of diabetes drug linked to raised risk of birth defects, study says

FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the...
FILE PHOTO: The research followed over 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Men who take a popular diabetes drug are 40% more likely to conceive a child with birth defects, according to a study.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

It showed that men who used metformin in the three-month period before they conceived a child had a 40% higher risk of birth defects in their offspring.

The research followed more than 1 million births between 1997 and 2016, comparing the risk of major birth defects in babies based on paternal exposures to diabetes medications.

The study observed only children who were born to women younger than 35 and men younger than 40, and babies born to women with diabetes were excluded.

The researchers considered men exposed to metformin if they filled a prescription for it in the three months before conception, which is how long it takes the fertilizing sperm to fully mature.

Researchers said more studies are needed to determine if men taking metformin should make any considerations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student
The severe weather threat level 3 has expanded to include more Heartland counties today. Threat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Low lake levels along Norfork Lake likely played a big part in the fatal drowning of two...
Low-water levels are a concern across the Ozarks after the deaths of 2 fishermen

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s...
Soldier killed in helicopter incident in Georgia
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Country star Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert amid Final Four matchup
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back