Man sentenced to 20 years in prison on robbery, assault charges

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to a max of 20 years in prison in connection with a chase that led to a crash and him injuring the good Samaritan who stopped to help him.

Kevin Ray Jobe, 25, was sentenced on March 30 to the maximum sentence of 15 years on robbery second degree and 20 years in prison on assault first degree, with the sentences to run concurrent to one another.

The judge also ordered Jobe to pay $150,000 in restitution for the unpaid medical expenses incurred by the victim.

Jobe had previously pleaded guilty to the charges on February 14.

According to a news release from the Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Jobe was fleeing arrest from Scott County when he drove erratically into Mississippi County on Route NN.

He wrecked, and a good Samaritan stopped to help him. Jobe then ran and jumped into the victim’s truck as the victim tried to stop him.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Jobe drug the victim, who was hanging out of the truck, until finally pushing her out.

The victim suffered from severe injuries and was airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis where she underwent several surgeries, skin grafts, physical and occupational therapy.

The prosecutor said the felony of assault in the first degree is considered a dangerous felony in Missouri and will require Jobe to serve a maximum of 85 percent of the sentence before eligible for parole.

