Grand Rivers man accused of trafficking meth

A Grand Rivers, Kentucky man was arrested after deputies searched his vehicle on the USEC parking lot on Tuesday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Grand Rivers, Kentucky man was arrested after deputies searched his vehicle on the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) parking lot on Tuesday, March 29.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the site by USEC in reference to an employee who might have illegal substances in his vehicle on their property.

Deputies searched the vehicle in question and said they found approximately 3.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for resale and two different kinds of legend drugs, which were packaged separately and not in their required containers.

The sheriff’s office said the legend drugs require prescription.

Deputies arrested Charles Walker and booked him into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Walker was charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamines), possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription in proper container and illegal possession of legend drug.

