FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Very strong winds and storms impact the Heartland today...
A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.
A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.(Source: cNews/Linda Gibbs)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A very mild morning with temps in the low 60s under cloudy skies. An isolated shower/storm is possible in our western counties in southeast Missouri. Gusty southerly winds will continue to increase through the morning and afternoon hours prior to the storms entering our areas. Sustained winds will be 20-30mph with gusts between 40-55mph. Stronger winds are possible within storms. The main line of storms looks to enter our western counties just before noon and continue to move east through the afternoon. The main line of storms will exit 6-7PM in western KY. An additional area of storms may develop during this time across southeast Missouri around the cold front that will be monitored. This secondary line will weaken as it moves east through the evening. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s north to mid 70s south. The main threat today will be damaging winds with the chance of a few spin-up tornadoes possible.

Cooler air will sink in on Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Strong northwesterly winds can still gust 25-30mph which will make it feel like the low to mid 40s.

Another round of showers possible over the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

