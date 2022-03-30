Downed power lines block U.S. 68 at KY 1610 in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A downed power pole and power lines are blocking U.S. 68 in the Sharp area.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, U.S. 68 is blocked at the KY 1610/Mt. Moriah Road intersection near the 3.3 mile marker on Wednesday evening, March 30.

They say utility crew’s emergency response personnel are on site.

The estimated duration is unknown.

Motorists may self-detour via U.S. 62 and KY 95.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.