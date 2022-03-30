Heartland Votes
Dexter man declared ‘predatory sexual offender;’ will receive at least 5 life sentences

A jury declared Jerry Michael Pierce a predatory sexual offender.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A jury found a southeast Missouri man to be a predatory sexual offender and he will receive at least five life sentences.

According to a release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Jerry Michael Pierce was found guilty on March 29 of four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, one count of statutory rape in the first degree and one count of child molestation in the second degree.

He said the jury also found Pierce to be a predatory sexual offender due to a prior offense against another child in 1983 that was never prosecuted.

Because of this, Oliver said Pierce is statutorily mandated to receive life sentences on each of the five counts. He faces an additional 15 years for the remaining count.

Pierce’s sentencing was scheduled for May 23.

“I am so proud of the brave victims in this case standing up to this predator,” Oliver said in the news release. There are no winners in cases like this. Multiple children have suffered greatly at the hands of the Defendant for years. These cases are excruciatingly difficult to try, emotionally taxing on everyone involved, and painful for victims to relive as they tell of the abuse they have suffered. But we do those difficult things to bring justice and closure to the victims, to ensure that no other children suffer at the hands of the Defendant and to protect the families of our community. This verdict ensures that the Defendant will never take another step as a free man the remainder of his life and will die in prison.”

Oliver also thanked the jurors, the local Child Advocacy Centers, the families of the victims, Detective Eddie Holloway and the entire Dexter Police Department.

