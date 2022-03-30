Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon and early evening

Storms will strengthen as we move through the afternoon and early evening hours. The greatest concern is for very strong, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Even outside of the strongest storms, winds will be gusting 50+mph. There have already been power outages, tree damage and shingle damage reported across the Heartland due to strong winds. The threat for severe weather will push out of the Heartland by about 7PM tonight. Winds will stay breezy overnight and into Thursday, but nothing like what we expect this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s, with highs on Thursday only climbing into the upper 40s into the 50s. A few scattered showers expected on Thursday too.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.