Crews work to clean chemical spill in Juden Creek

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Workers are mopping up some type of chemical spill in Juden Creek on the north side of Cape Girardeau, tonight.

According to the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the spill was spotted last evening.

The substance is being described as a liquid asphalt type substance.

It was determined to be coming from a tank on private property near the creek.

The EPA and DNR are supervising the cleanup. It is not deemed to be hazardous.

Officials want to get the storage tanks moved from the current site.

They ask that if you see any spill in a creek or drainage to let them know by reaching on to their webpage or calling.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.