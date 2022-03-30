Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews work to clean chemical spill in Juden Creek

The EPA and DNR are supervising the mess cleanup. It is not deemed to be hazardous.
The EPA and DNR are supervising the mess cleanup. It is not deemed to be hazardous.(KFVS)
By Roger Seay
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Workers are mopping up some type of chemical spill in Juden Creek on the north side of Cape Girardeau, tonight.

According to the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the spill was spotted last evening.

The substance is being described as a liquid asphalt type substance.

It was determined to be coming from a tank on private property near the creek.

The EPA and DNR are supervising the cleanup. It is not deemed to be hazardous.

Officials want to get the storage tanks moved from the current site.

They ask that if you see any spill in a creek or drainage to let them know by reaching on to their webpage or calling.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch was issued for the counties in yellow...
First Alert: Cold front moves in after severe storms
Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police are investigating an early morning gas station robbery.
Cape Girardeau police investigating gas station robbery
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole

Latest News

Two people were rescued from a car in a creek in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Crews rescue 2 from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Governor Mike Parson announced this afternoon the state is moving to an 'endemic' recovery...
Gov. Parson declares end of COVID-19 crisis in Mo.
Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez, 23, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in...
Woman facing charges in connection with infant’s death in Perryville, Mo.
Governor Mike Parson will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director...
Gov. Parson: End of COVID-19 crisis in Mo.