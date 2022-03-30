Heartland Votes
Crews rescue 2 from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.

Two people were rescued from a car in a creek in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Two people were rescued from a car in a creek in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.(Noland Cook/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a car in a flooded creek on Wednesday evening, March 30.

This was in front of The Pilot House near Perryville Road.

As of 6:40 p.m., the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people were removed from the car and creek.

They were being looked over in an ambulance.

Crews were on the scene of a truck in a creek in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a truck in a creek in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.(Noland Cook/KFVS)

Our crew on scene said the creek was high and moving quickly after heavy rain.

