Crews rescue 2 from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a car in a flooded creek on Wednesday evening, March 30.
This was in front of The Pilot House near Perryville Road.
As of 6:40 p.m., the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people were removed from the car and creek.
They were being looked over in an ambulance.
Our crew on scene said the creek was high and moving quickly after heavy rain.
