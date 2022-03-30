Centerstone receives $750 grant from Southern Illinois Leadership Group

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Centerstone received a $750 grant from the Southern Illinois Leadership Institute (SILI) to purchase family strengthening kits.

The purpose of these kits is to bring family units in need together, to strengthen the family bond, and have a positive impact on the family as a whole, especially the children.

“Centerstone is honored to have been chosen as one of the recipients for this grant. Thank you SILI and SICF for your contribution to Southern Illinois and our mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives,” said Erin Camfield, Centerstone’s Director of Advancement.

A national leader in behavioral health care, Centerstone’s Family Services will purchase and distribute the kits.

Family Services employs Family Resource Developers (FRDs), a trained parent who has lived experience and who can relate to their peer’s story and journey.

FRD’s also can offer direction to help peer parents navigate various child serving systems. FRD’s support peers in their decisions and choices they make for their family.

After parent peer consultation and completion of any recommended sessions, families will be given a family strengthening kit.

“The FRD will meet with these families and be an available peer support to these families throughout their family engagement strengthening period,” Camfield said.

The kits will include items that encourage family togetherness and positive experiences.

Items may include playing cards, board games, art and craft supplies, family snacks and more.

Also included in the kit will be a Centerstone-developed principle family engagement workbook to help families plan and track family engagement experiences.

This workbook will be reviewed with the FRD to help navigate positive experiences and recommend any changes needed to further strengthen the family’s engagement.

“Working with the FRD will allow each family to have a personalized and individualized plan for family engagement developed. The children in each family unit will positively be impacted by the knowledge their caregivers will receive in each recommended session. The quality time spent with the family unit focusing on positive activities will also strengthen the bond children have with their caregivers,” Camfield said. “Strengthening the family unit has been shown to increase overall resilience in children.”

