Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

(KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Wednesday, March 30 due to high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 11:15 a.m. and is expected to remain closed for much of the day until winds drop enough to allow service to resume.

The ferry reports winds are out of the south at about 17 miles per hour with gusts to 34 miles per hour.

The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill.

