Cardinals launch ‘Pujols Pack’ ticket offer

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has returned to the Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals will offer fans an opportunity to build their own ticket pack to celebrate the return of Albert Pujols.

For the 2022 season, fans can choose any five regular-season games, including Opening Day, and receive a $5 discount per ticket, plus $5 Cards Cash on each ticket to use for concessions and merchandise at Busch Stadium.

Fans can order the Pujols Pack on Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at cardinals.com/five.

