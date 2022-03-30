Cardinals launch ‘Pujols Pack’ ticket offer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals will offer fans an opportunity to build their own ticket pack to celebrate the return of Albert Pujols.

For the 2022 season, fans can choose any five regular-season games, including Opening Day, and receive a $5 discount per ticket, plus $5 Cards Cash on each ticket to use for concessions and merchandise at Busch Stadium.

Fans can order the Pujols Pack on Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at cardinals.com/five.

