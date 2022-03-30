Cape Girardeau police investigating gas station robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an early morning gas station robbery.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man entered Rhode’s gas station on South Kingshighway around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

He said the man pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The man then ran from the business with the cash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

