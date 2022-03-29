Southeast Mo. State extends scholarship deadline

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deadline for several academic scholarships at Southeast Missouri State University has been extended.

According to the university, the Office of Admissions announced on Tuesday, March 29 the original deadline of March 1 was extended to June 1.

This is for the following award categories:

Copper Dome Scholarship ($1,000-$3,000)

Residence Life Leadership Award ($1,000)

“We understand families need more time in making their college choice and we want scholarships to still be available to help them finance their degree,” said Lenell Hahn, director of Admissions. “Access is our focus and with our expansive set of test optional scholarships, students can qualify for many of these awards with only a GPA.”

According to the university, it will consider final cumulative GPA and test scores earned through the month of May for these awards.

In addition, they say there are several scholarships with no deadline, such as the Redhawk Achievement Award. Southeast awards more than $20 million in scholarships each year.

You can find more information on scholarships here.

Families of prospective students are invited to attend Show Me Day on Saturday, April 2. You can click here to register for the event or schedule a personal campus tour.

