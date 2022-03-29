Sifton drops run for Missouri US Senate seat, endorses Busch heir

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former State Senator Scott Sifton is ending his pursuit of Missouri’s soon to be open US Senate seat and is endorsing Trudy Busch Valentine.

Valentine is the daughter of the late August “Gussie” Busch, Jr., both the longtime head of Anheuser-Busch and owner of the Cardinals for several decades.

Valentine has yet to announce her campaign, but the deadline to file official paperwork to run is Tuesday. 10 other Democrats and at least six Republicans are running to replace retiring GOP Senator Roy Blunt.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.