Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sifton drops run for Missouri US Senate seat, endorses Busch heir

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former State Senator Scott Sifton is ending his pursuit of Missouri’s soon to be open US Senate seat and is endorsing Trudy Busch Valentine.

Valentine is the daughter of the late August “Gussie” Busch, Jr., both the longtime head of Anheuser-Busch and owner of the Cardinals for several decades.

Valentine has yet to announce her campaign, but the deadline to file official paperwork to run is Tuesday. 10 other Democrats and at least six Republicans are running to replace retiring GOP Senator Roy Blunt.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland is under a severe weather threat level 2 on Wednesday. Damaging winds,...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wed. due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Albert Pujols at a press conference announcing his return to the Cardinals.
‘It’s really special’; Albert Pujols returns home to Cardinals
Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) participated in a mayoral debate at the Cape Girardeau...
Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate

Latest News

An Illinois lawmaker hopes to ban ghost guns in the state.
Chicago Democrat introduces bill to ban ghost guns in Illinois
Scott Sifton
Sifton drops run for Missouri US Senate seat, endorses Busch heir
Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) participated in a mayoral debate at the Cape Girardeau...
Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate
Illinois lawmaker hopes to ban ghost guns in the state
Illinois lawmaker hopes to ban ghost guns in the state