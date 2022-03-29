Severe weather possible Wednesday

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Even outside of storms, winds will be very strong. The Heartland is under a wind advisory for winds gusting up to 4o to 50+mph. Under the stronger storms, winds could gust even higher. Today there will be a few passing showers, but much of the area will stay dry. Much warmer air will move into the southern half of the area. Lows tonight for much of the area will stay in the 60s thanks to the strong southerly winds. The greatest threat for severe weather will be 11AM to 6PM on Wednesday. Behind the front it turns cooler again, with highs near 50 on Thursday.

