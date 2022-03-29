Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Severe weather possible Wednesday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/29.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Even outside of storms, winds will be very strong. The Heartland is under a wind advisory for winds gusting up to 4o to 50+mph. Under the stronger storms, winds could gust even higher. Today there will be a few passing showers, but much of the area will stay dry. Much warmer air will move into the southern half of the area. Lows tonight for much of the area will stay in the 60s thanks to the strong southerly winds. The greatest threat for severe weather will be 11AM to 6PM on Wednesday. Behind the front it turns cooler again, with highs near 50 on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than half of the Heartland is under a severe weather threat level 3 on Wednesday. Damaging...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Albert Pujols at a press conference announcing his return to the Cardinals.
‘It’s really special’; Albert Pujols returns home to Cardinals
Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) participated in a mayoral debate at the Cape Girardeau...
Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/29.
First Alert noon forecast 3/29
A beautiful sunrise in Dongola, Ill.
Cloudy With Warmer Temps Arriving
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 3/29
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 3/29
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/28/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/28/22