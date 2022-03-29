Red Cross reminds Heartland to be prepared for spring severe weather
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross reminds Heartland residents that spring may bring with it severe storms.
In a statement, the organization encourages families to prepare for potential disasters
Tips include having a safe place for your family to go during a tornado.
Examples include:
- A basement
- A storm cellar
- An interior room
If you are in a high-rise building, find a hallway in the middle of the building.
If you live in a mobile home, find a sturdy building nearby to take shelter.
