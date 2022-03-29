Red Cross reminds Heartland to be prepared for spring severe weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross reminds Heartland residents that spring may bring with it severe storms.

In a statement, the organization encourages families to prepare for potential disasters

Tips include having a safe place for your family to go during a tornado.

Examples include:

A basement

A storm cellar

An interior room

If you are in a high-rise building, find a hallway in the middle of the building.

If you live in a mobile home, find a sturdy building nearby to take shelter.

