Red Cross reminds Heartland to be prepared for spring severe weather

The American Red Cross reminds Heartland residents that spring may bring with it severe storms.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross reminds Heartland residents that spring may bring with it severe storms.

In a statement, the organization encourages families to prepare for potential disasters

Tips include having a safe place for your family to go during a tornado.

Examples include:

  • A basement
  • A storm cellar
  • An interior room

If you are in a high-rise building, find a hallway in the middle of the building.

If you live in a mobile home, find a sturdy building nearby to take shelter.

