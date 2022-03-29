Olive Garden coming to Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Marion will be getting a new restaurant.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant will open at the intersection of Route 13 and Sinclair Drive, across the road from Red Lobster and O’Charley’s.

This is on the west side of town near Interstate 57.

According to Marion city leaders, they have been working for the past several years to bring the popular chain restaurant to the city.

Currently, there are also Olive Garden locations in Cape Girardeau and Paducah.

