Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Olive Garden coming to Marion, Ill.

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant will open at the intersection of Route 13 and Sinclair...
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant will open at the intersection of Route 13 and Sinclair Drive in Marion, Illinois.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Marion will be getting a new restaurant.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant will open at the intersection of Route 13 and Sinclair Drive, across the road from Red Lobster and O’Charley’s.

This is on the west side of town near Interstate 57.

According to Marion city leaders, they have been working for the past several years to bring the popular chain restaurant to the city.

Currently, there are also Olive Garden locations in Cape Girardeau and Paducah.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than half of the Heartland is under a severe weather threat level 3 on Wednesday. Damaging...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Albert Pujols at a press conference announcing his return to the Cardinals.
‘It’s really special’; Albert Pujols returns home to Cardinals
Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) participated in a mayoral debate at the Cape Girardeau...
Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau warns this time of year there's an uptick in the grandparent scam.
BBB warns of 'Grandparent Scams'
Amy Mills at 17th Street Bar & Grill said she and her staff have been preparing for Thursday...
Southern Ill. restaurant ‘goes green’ for St. Patrick’s Day
They said 103 locations will now be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Schnucks announces longer operating hours; closed on Easter
House Bill 1992 could eliminate the one percent grocery tax
MO lawmaker proposes bill to eliminate grocery tax