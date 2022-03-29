Heartland Votes
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student

Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.(Bollinger County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland teacher is on leave after allegedly having sex with a high school student.

Rachel Baker, 23, is charged with sexual contact with student.

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol opened the investigation on Friday, March 25.

According to a probable cause statement, Baker, who teaches 4th grade at Woodland Elementary in Bollinger County, admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old high school student multiple times.

Authorities say the victim confirmed the details.

The school superintendent told us Baker is on administrative leave, but did not comment on the allegations.

Baker is scheduled to be in court on April 20.

