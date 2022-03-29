Gov. Parson to discuss COVID-19 response in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will discuss the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, March 30.

The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Capitol.

The governor will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard on the DHSS website, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. That’s an average of 151 per day.

The dashboard also noted four additional deaths in the past seven days.

