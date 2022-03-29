Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson to discuss COVID-19 response in Mo.

Governor Mike Parson will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director...
Governor Mike Parson will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson.(Source: Governor Mike Parson's Administration)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will discuss the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, March 30.

The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Capitol.

The governor will be joined by Department of Health and Senior Services Acting Director Paula Nickelson.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard on the DHSS website, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,057 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. That’s an average of 151 per day.

The dashboard also noted four additional deaths in the past seven days.

