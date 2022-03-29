Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Action Day tomorrow. Damaging winds possible.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a strong storm system to could bring dangerous weather to the Heartland. For this evening southerly winds will increase along with cloud cover. It will be warm with most areas in the lower to middle 60s by morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and very windy. Winds will gust at times between 45MPH and 55MPH and this could lead to some sporadic power outages. A line of strong to severe storms will enter our western counties around 11AM and progress east. This line should make its way towards the Mississippi River by 2PM and exit the Heartland around 5PM. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible along this line. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than half of the Heartland is under a severe weather threat level 3 on Wednesday. Damaging...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Albert Pujols at a press conference announcing his return to the Cardinals.
‘It’s really special’; Albert Pujols returns home to Cardinals
Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) participated in a mayoral debate at the Cape Girardeau...
VIDEO: Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate

Latest News

The American Red Cross reminds Heartland residents that spring may bring with it severe storms.
Red Cross reminds Heartland to be prepared for spring severe weather
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 3/29.
First Alert 4pm forecast 3/29
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe weather possible Wednesday
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/29.
First Alert noon forecast 3/29