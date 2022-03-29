First Alert Action Day tomorrow. Damaging winds possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring a strong storm system to could bring dangerous weather to the Heartland. For this evening southerly winds will increase along with cloud cover. It will be warm with most areas in the lower to middle 60s by morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and very windy. Winds will gust at times between 45MPH and 55MPH and this could lead to some sporadic power outages. A line of strong to severe storms will enter our western counties around 11AM and progress east. This line should make its way towards the Mississippi River by 2PM and exit the Heartland around 5PM. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible along this line. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s.

