Doniphan: More than just a gateway to Current River

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - While the town has a population just under 2,000, the downtown is still growing; and at the Current River, that’s the spot to be when the weather gets warmer.

Doniphan is just 10 miles north of the Arkansas border and just west of Poplar Bluff.

“Always been home to me,” said Dennis Cox, mayor of Doniphan.

It’s a small community with that hometown feel.

“It is Mayberry,” said Katie Friend. “Everybody knows everybody, and they are all willing to help each other and pull together especially if you get into a crisis or time of need.”

Doniphan first started as a village way back in 1847, then became a fourth class city just 47 years later in 1891. From there, it grew as a town.

Countryside Chevrolet is one of the big names in town, it’s been around for a long time, almost 100 years.

“We’ve seen a lot of dealerships close in small towns across the country and we’ve been able to survive to see the good and the bad and you know come through it at the end,” said Jake Netherland, general manager.

That’s not the only dealership in Doniphan.

“It is rare to see a car dealership in a small town, much less to see two,” said Netherland.

Ford sits directly behind Countryside. And just up the road, you can drive right into the heart of Doniphan.

“We’ve had people come back into the area and invested in our downtown area to revitalize it and to make it attractive and make people want to come here and visit and a lot of people come here to stay,” said Cox.

With a few new business in the downtown area, like Fearfully and Wonderfully Made Boutique.

“We have gone from being open four days a week to being open six days a week and we have had a tremendous support from our community,” said Danyelle Odom, owner.

And the Lemonade House Grille.

“I know opening up the restaurant on Black Friday, we were looking forward to the summer and kind of trying to build up our team and the efforts that we have here to prepare for that,” said Tim Shockley, general manager.

Speaking of summer, the locals will tell you the Current River is a staple.

“I would say more than anything we are probably known for Current River ‘cause we are a half-mile from it, where we are at right now,” said Cox.

But aside from all the businesses, locals said here in Doniphan you’ll feel right at home.

“You don’t meet a stranger. You get waved at, at a stop sign by people you don’t know. You get told hi at the grocery store and you may not even have ever seen them before. So I feel like we have a really friendly community that is welcoming to new people,” said Friend.

