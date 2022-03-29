Heartland Votes
Cloudy With Warmer Temps Arriving

Breezy southerly winds start to increase today..
A beautiful sunrise in Dongola, Ill.
A beautiful sunrise in Dongola, Ill.(Source: cNews/Linda Brown)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies starting off Tuesday morning with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cloudy day is in store with a warm front that will push north over the Heartland by the afternoon. This will bring strong southerly winds allowing temperatures to reach near 60 north to the low 70s south. Winds can gust today up to 25mph.

Strong southerly winds will only continue to increase heading into Wednesday, a first alert action day. Gusts can range between 30-50mph with isolated wind gusts higher in our southern counties ahead of any storm tomorrow. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70 prior to storms arriving. During the peak hours of the early afternoon, a line of strong storms will move into southeast Missouri and continue to push east through the day into the early evening hours. The main threat will be damaging winds with a smaller chance of an isolated tornado. This even should be out by 7/8PM.

More mild temperatures return near the end of the week into the weekend.

-Lisa

