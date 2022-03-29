City of Carbondale set to begin final phase of Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many changes are coming to an iconic downtown strip in the Heartland to help freshen things up.

The City of Carbondale is all set up to begin the last phase of construction on the Illinois Avenue Streetscape improvement project from Monroe Street to Oak Street.

“We’re excited this is a long time coming, this is the last phase of the street scape project,” said Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director William Lo.

The third and last phase of the project begins April 4th on Illinois Ave.

From improved ADA compliant walkways, to new lighting, to trees, planters, and other streetscape elements.

“you know we’ve seen the strip kind of, you know it needed a little attention, so I was really happy to see them kind of work their way down and it’s good to see how good downtown has looked,” Lo said.

And the executive Director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce believes in the long run it’ll benefit the city.

“I think that’s appealing to people, that’s appealing to people coming there and it’s a draw for business and a draw for potential businesses too,” Lo said.

And one Carbondale Business in that stretch of work is excited for the much-needed work.

“it’s seems like them carrying it over this way is going to include us into the city and bring us back to life,” said, The Thrift Shop Manager, Jessica Hellberg.

Hellberg is hoping the streetscape improvements will attract new customers.

“I think they’re going to realize oh, I didn’t know we had a thrift shop. I didn’t know this part of town existed,” Hellberg said.

Construction south of Main Street will not begin until after SIU’s graduation on May 7.

But Lo tells people coming through Downtown to have some patience.

“You know construction is a pain, summer is construction season anyways. So it’s an inconvenience now, but I think you know I think it’ll be worth it in the end,” Lo said.

The construction on this part of the strip is expected to be completed by the late summer. For more information you can visit the City of Carbondale’s Website.

