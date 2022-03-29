Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chicago Democrat introduces bill to ban ghost guns in Illinois

By Mike Miletich
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - An Illinois House Democrat has introduced a proposal to ban ghost guns in the state.

Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) said these homemade firearms must be made illegal to protect communities.

Ghost guns have become a problem across the United States as anyone can buy parts online to make their own and the guns don’t have serial numbers. That means these firearms are much harder for police to track after a crime is committed.

Buckner’s plan could make it unlawful for anyone to knowingly possess, transport, or receive parts or kits for untraceable guns. This bill also blocks people from printing ghost guns with 3D printers.

Any guns without serial numbers must also be registered by a federal firearms dealer or other licensees. The legislation states licensed dealers can charge a fee of up to $35 to put a unique serial number on the guns.

“To be blunt, these are weapons that are used so one can’t get caught,” Buckner said. “I am proud to introduce life-saving legislation that will stop ghost guns from harming our state.”

The bill language states anyone violating this change could be found guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. Although, people with multiple violations could be charged with a Class 3 felony.

This legislation does exclude ghost guns purchased by law enforcement, federal importers, and federal manufacturers.

Buckner filed House Bill 5731 on Friday. The bill was read for the first time in the House on Monday and now sits in the Rules Committee.

The Gun Violence Prevention PAC, Moms Demand Action Illinois, and Brady United support Buckner’s plan.

“Ghost guns are dangerous, impossible to trace, and too easy to obtain without a background check – and they don’t belong in our communities,” said gun violence survivor and Moms Demand Action volunteer Maria Pike. “Protecting our communities from ghost guns cannot wait, especially as gun violence continues to devastate our state and ghost guns are turning up with alarming frequency at crime scenes in Illinois.”

They hope this plan can pass out of the House quickly. The spring session is scheduled to end on April 8.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most of the Heartland is under a severe weather threat level 2 on Wednesday. Damaging winds,...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Wed. due to possible damaging winds, tornadoes
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) participated in a mayoral debate at the Cape Girardeau...
Candidates participate in Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate
Incumbent Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox and challenger Stacy Kinder went toe-to-toe.
Cape mayoral candidates answer questions
A question for the candidates tonight.
Mayoral debate held in Cape Girardeau
Two candidates debated Cape Girardeau's pressing issues tonight.
Cape Girardeau mayoral debate