Beatles at the Ridge set to return for 2022

Event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19
By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beatles at the Ridge is set to return to Walnut Ridge this year.

Mayor Charles Snapp said several donations from local businesses have already started coming in to help fund the festival.

“We’re excited about that coming in. That’s a free event thanks to the generous sponsors we have that put the money in to see the event come off,” he said.

The musical lineup will feature Beatles cover band The Liverpool Legends, as well as local acts Trippp, Lockhouse Orchestra, and Bodagus.

According to Snapp, Walnut Ridge class reunions often coincide with the event, but that hasn’t been the case since the festival’s hiatus.

Currently, the city is looking into holding a multi-class reunion the night before the festival that will feature entertainment open to the public.

“We’re fortunate to have that much involvement going on in the community. We keep moving forward at an astounding pace. We’re pleased,” Snapp said.

Beatles at the Ridge is set for Saturday, Sept. 17.

