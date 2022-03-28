Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tenn. man wanted for reckless homicide in connection with deadly crash in Lyon Co., Ky.

Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tenn., is wanted for reckless homicide in connection with a...
Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tenn., is wanted for reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash in 2020.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is wanted for reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash in western Kentucky.

Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tenn., is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Kentucky State Police, on June 22, 2020, Antonio was driving a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Lyon County when he hit another vehicle head on. The passenger in the other vehicle died.

Antonio was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of reckless homicide, four counts of fourth-degree assault - minor injury, driving on a DUI suspended license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

An arrest warrant was issued for Antonio was issued on November 3, 2021.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.

Latest News

Heartland News at 9 is moving to KFVS-TOO from Fox 23 KBSI where it has aired since 2010.
Heartland News at 9 moving to KFVS-TOO
Stacy Kinder (left) and Bob Fox (right) are scheduled to participate in a mayoral debate at the...
KFVS to stream Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate
An opportunity to train in disaster case managment is coming up for residents of Mayfield and...
Disaster Case Management training to be provided to Graves County residents
Murray State Athletics announced Steve Prohm as the new men's head basketball coach.
Murray State announces Prohm as new men’s head basketball coach