Tenn. man wanted for reckless homicide in connection with deadly crash in Lyon Co., Ky.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is wanted for reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash in western Kentucky.

Jose Antonio, 31, of Portland, Tenn., is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Kentucky State Police, on June 22, 2020, Antonio was driving a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Lyon County when he hit another vehicle head on. The passenger in the other vehicle died.

Antonio was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of reckless homicide, four counts of fourth-degree assault - minor injury, driving on a DUI suspended license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.

An arrest warrant was issued for Antonio was issued on November 3, 2021.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

