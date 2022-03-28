Southern Seven Health reminds residents about return of tick season
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - With the warmer temperatures, people are spending more time outdoors.
The Southern Seven Health Department reminds people to watch out during the return of tick season.
Tips include:
- Tucking your shirt inside your pants
- Tucking your pants inside your socks
- Having tweezers handy to remove attached ticks safely
Learn more about tick safety at https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/ticksmart/.
