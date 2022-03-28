Southern Seven Health reminds residents about return of tick season

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - With the warmer temperatures, people are spending more time outdoors.

The Southern Seven Health Department reminds people to watch out during the return of tick season.

Tips include:

Tucking your shirt inside your pants

Tucking your pants inside your socks

Having tweezers handy to remove attached ticks safely

Learn more about tick safety at https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/ticksmart/.

