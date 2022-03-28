Heartland Votes
Southern Seven Health reminds residents about return of tick season

The Southern Seven Health Department reminds people to watch out during the return of tick...
The Southern Seven Health Department reminds people to watch out during the return of tick season.(CDC)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - With the warmer temperatures, people are spending more time outdoors.

The Southern Seven Health Department reminds people to watch out during the return of tick season.

Tips include:

  • Tucking your shirt inside your pants
  • Tucking your pants inside your socks
  • Having tweezers handy to remove attached ticks safely

Learn more about tick safety at https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/ticksmart/.

