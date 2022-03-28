Southeast Mo. State student creates record-breaking sculpture

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student is making history through art.

Senior Melanie Reichart created the tallest sculpture created by a Southeast student. The sculpture is a modern rendition of the St. Louis Arch, standing more than 11 feet tall.

Reichart said she made the sculpture for Eden Spa through a Southeast small business grant.

She hopes the sculpture catches the eye of everyone who passes by.

”I hope they feel the same way I do, just kind of in awe of it and appreciating it... making something larger than yourself is also a very empowering feeling,” she said.

Reichart said the first european settler of Cape Girardeau, Louis Lorimier, is the inspiration behind the arch.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.