Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. State student creates record-breaking sculpture

A Southeast Missouri State University student's sculpture set a new record at the university.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University student is making history through art.

Senior Melanie Reichart created the tallest sculpture created by a Southeast student. The sculpture is a modern rendition of the St. Louis Arch, standing more than 11 feet tall.

Reichart said she made the sculpture for Eden Spa through a Southeast small business grant.

She hopes the sculpture catches the eye of everyone who passes by.

”I hope they feel the same way I do, just kind of in awe of it and appreciating it... making something larger than yourself is also a very empowering feeling,” she said.

Reichart said the first european settler of Cape Girardeau, Louis Lorimier, is the inspiration behind the arch.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an attack on a juvenile on St. Francis Street.
Juvenile attacked, robbed under investigation in Cape Girardeau
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
The crash left two people from one of the cars dead.
Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare

Latest News

A Heartland veteran is attempted to run around the world.
Heartland veteran to attempt to run around the world
A Bonne Terre police officer was laid to rest on Sunday, March 27.
Bonne Terre officer laid to rest
A Southeast Missouri State University student's sculpture set a new record at the university.
Southeast Mo. State University student creates record-breaking sculpture
Covid-19 cut short his first try but this morning a Heartland man began his 2nd attempt to run...
Heartland man attempts to run around the world for second time