Severe storms possible Wednesday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/28.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but isolated tornadoes are possible. Enjoy the calmer weather today. Tonight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. Winds will start to pick up through the day on Tuesday. A few showers possible as warmer air moves back into the area. The strongest winds will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. Even outside of the storms, winds could gust up to 40mph. Even stronger winds possible with the storms. A line of strong to severe storms will move west to east across the Heartland through the second half of the day on Wednesday. Make sure to have a way to get warnings.

