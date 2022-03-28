SEMO Gymnasts Anna Kaziska and Jolie Miller heading to NCAA Regionals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2016, SEMO will have multiple gymnasts competing at the NCAA Regionals. Anna Kaziska qualified on beam and floor while Jolie Miller did so on bars.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to qualify for something like this,” said Miller, who will be competing in her first career regional. “I’ve always had the drive to push myself to get there, and it’s just so great to see that everything finally paid off.”

Her teammate couldn’t be happier for her.

“Jolie is so deserving to go to Regionals,” said Kaziska. “She will not leave an event until she’s content with how she does, and it’s so exciting to have someone like that with me there.”

Kaziska will be competing her in third career regional.

“For some reason, my senior year, this one just feels special to me,” Kaziska said. “I don’t want to leave with any regrets. I know there’s more for me to give, and I really want to give that.”

Last year at the Salt Lake City Regional Kaziska registered a 9.900 on floor for third overall along with a 9.875 on beam, which tied for ninth. Head coach Ashley Lawson thinks both athletes are “fully capable” of qualifying for nationals this year.

“Anna was extremely close last year,” said Lawson. “It’s anybody’s day. They’ve earned this spot. They’ve earned this ability to represent our university.”

Lawson added that “it’s definitely a reward for all the hard work they’ve put in all season long; a celebratory thing where they can showcase what they can do and make a name for themselves.”

Miller and Kaziska said the most important thing heading into Seattle is staying focused and not letting the moment get too big.

“I want to treat it (like it’s just another meet) so I don’t get nervous,” said Miller. “I also want to take it all in.”

“We should be feeling confident,” said Kaziska. “It’s just muscle memory at this point. We just have to go out there and know that we can hit.”

Miller and Kaziska will be rotating in with Alabama in the first session at the Seattle Regional starting Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.

