Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Gymnasts Anna Kaziska and Jolie Miller heading to NCAA Regionals

For the first time since 2016, two SEMO gymnasts qualify for regionals.
By Jess Todd
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time since 2016, SEMO will have multiple gymnasts competing at the NCAA Regionals. Anna Kaziska qualified on beam and floor while Jolie Miller did so on bars.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to qualify for something like this,” said Miller, who will be competing in her first career regional. “I’ve always had the drive to push myself to get there, and it’s just so great to see that everything finally paid off.”

Her teammate couldn’t be happier for her.

“Jolie is so deserving to go to Regionals,” said Kaziska. “She will not leave an event until she’s content with how she does, and it’s so exciting to have someone like that with me there.”

Kaziska will be competing her in third career regional.

“For some reason, my senior year, this one just feels special to me,” Kaziska said. “I don’t want to leave with any regrets. I know there’s more for me to give, and I really want to give that.”

Last year at the Salt Lake City Regional Kaziska registered a 9.900 on floor for third overall along with a 9.875 on beam, which tied for ninth. Head coach Ashley Lawson thinks both athletes are “fully capable” of qualifying for nationals this year.

“Anna was extremely close last year,” said Lawson. “It’s anybody’s day. They’ve earned this spot. They’ve earned this ability to represent our university.”

Lawson added that “it’s definitely a reward for all the hard work they’ve put in all season long; a celebratory thing where they can showcase what they can do and make a name for themselves.”

Miller and Kaziska said the most important thing heading into Seattle is staying focused and not letting the moment get too big.

“I want to treat it (like it’s just another meet) so I don’t get nervous,” said Miller. “I also want to take it all in.”

“We should be feeling confident,” said Kaziska. “It’s just muscle memory at this point. We just have to go out there and know that we can hit.”

Miller and Kaziska will be rotating in with Alabama in the first session at the Seattle Regional starting Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of...
Reports: Cards, Pujols finalizing one-year deal
For the first time since 2016, two SEMO gymnasts qualify for regionals.
SEMO gymnasts qualify for regionals
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/27.
Heartland Sports 10pm 3/27
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/26 part 2.
Heartland Sports at 10pm on 3/26 pt. 2