Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Reports: Cards, Pujols finalizing one-year deal

FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of...
FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels announced the move Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and franchise icon Albert Pujols are closing in on a reunion, according to multiple reports.

Derrick Goold with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Katie Woo with the Athletic are reporting the team and 3-time MVP are finalizing a one-year contract. Woo first reported Sunday evening that there was growing interest between Pujols and the Cardinals about a return to St. Louis.

Pujols spent his first 11 seasons with the Cardinals, winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2001 and NL MVP Award in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He left St. Louis after the 2011 season, signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Angels released him in May 2021 and he signed with Dodgers for the remainder of the season.

Pujols will return as a bat off the bench and as an occasional designated hitter.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.
Dollywood closes ride after teen’s death in Florida “out of abundance of caution”

Latest News

The exterior of Busch Stadium
Cardinals fans can attend multiple home games for monthly fee with Budweiser Ballpark Pass
With Major League Baseball back in play, Louisville Slugger is hard at work preparing bats for...
Louisville Slugger hard at work preparing bats for spring training
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
Many local bars and restaurants are worried about foot traffic if the MLB lockout drags on
Bars and restaurants share potential business impact at MLB cancels Opening Day