Reports: Cards, Pujols finalizing one-year deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and franchise icon Albert Pujols are closing in on a reunion, according to multiple reports.

Derrick Goold with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Katie Woo with the Athletic are reporting the team and 3-time MVP are finalizing a one-year contract. Woo first reported Sunday evening that there was growing interest between Pujols and the Cardinals about a return to St. Louis.

BREAKING: The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a one-year deal with Albert Pujols, sources tell The Athletic. Pujols is expected to arrive in Jupiter, Fla. within the upcoming week. #STLCards https://t.co/l6fXOgV4Ug — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 28, 2022

The Cardinals have had increased conversations with three-time MVP Albert Pujols, and interest is growing in bringing back the former Cardinal for the 2022 season, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell The Athletic.



Pujols spent his first 11 seasons with the Cardinals, winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2001 and NL MVP Award in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He left St. Louis after the 2011 season, signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Angels released him in May 2021 and he signed with Dodgers for the remainder of the season.

Pujols will return as a bat off the bench and as an occasional designated hitter.

