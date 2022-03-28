Heartland Votes
Regional driver testing site in Paducah to begin serving more neighboring counties

Starting on Monday, March 28, the regional site in Paducah will serve Calloway and Marshall...
Starting on Monday, March 28, the regional site in Paducah will serve Calloway and Marshall County residents who wish to get a state driver permit or driver license.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A regional driver testing branch will in Paducah will begin serving more neighboring counties.

Starting on Monday, March 28, it will serve Calloway and Marshall County residents who wish to get a state driver permit or driver license.

The Kentucky State Police and Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Monday.

The KSP Driver Testing Regional Branch is located within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Drivers Licensing Office at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite 7, in Paducah.

It currently serves residents of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken and Trigg Counties.

According to a news release from KSP, due to damage from the western Kentucky tornadoes, Graves County residents will continue to temporarily visit the Paducah regional testing site for driver permit or driver license services.

“We appreciate KSP and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians in Calloway and Marshall counties,” said Governor Beshear. “A local branch makes it easier for our Kentucky families to access the services they need.”

Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website.

Residents must make an appointment before arriving for a permit, driver or commercial driver license test.

According to KYTC, Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification.

Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.

