Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man accused of crashing into 3 utility poles, fire hydrant, house

Javario Woods is accused of crashing a Tahoe into three utility poles, a fire hydrant and a...
Javario Woods is accused of crashing a Tahoe into three utility poles, a fire hydrant and a house in Paducah, Ky.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of crashing into three utility poles, a fire hydrant and a house.

Javario, J. Woods, 33, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

According to Paducah police, they were called to the 1600 block of South 6th Street just before 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

They said Woods was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when he first hit a utility pole nearly a block away from where the SUV finally came to a rest. The said he also hit two more utility poles, a fire hydrant and two trash cans before crashing into a house in the 1600 block of South 6th Street.

According to police, a gas meter at the house was broken so they had to shut down the block until it was fixed.

Police say Woods told them he was having car trouble and lost control. However, multiple witnesses told officers Woods was chasing another vehicle at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Woods refused medical treatment and was arrested.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
From left: Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, both of Dexter, were charged with...
‘Trailer-loads’ of stolen property recovered in southeast Mo.

Latest News

Phase 3 improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways,...
City of Carbondale to begin 3rd phase of Streetscape Project
Starting on Monday, March 28, the regional site in Paducah will serve Calloway and Marshall...
Regional driver testing site in Paducah to begin serving more neighboring counties
Murray State Athletics announced Steve Prohm as the new men's head basketball coach.
Murray State announces Prohm as new men’s head basketball coach
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects