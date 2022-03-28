Paducah man accused of crashing into 3 utility poles, fire hydrant, house

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of crashing into three utility poles, a fire hydrant and a house.

Javario, J. Woods, 33, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

According to Paducah police, they were called to the 1600 block of South 6th Street just before 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

They said Woods was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when he first hit a utility pole nearly a block away from where the SUV finally came to a rest. The said he also hit two more utility poles, a fire hydrant and two trash cans before crashing into a house in the 1600 block of South 6th Street.

According to police, a gas meter at the house was broken so they had to shut down the block until it was fixed.

Police say Woods told them he was having car trouble and lost control. However, multiple witnesses told officers Woods was chasing another vehicle at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Woods refused medical treatment and was arrested.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

