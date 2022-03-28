Man accused of shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 39-year-old Carbondale man was arrested after officers responded to a shots fired call on Friday night, March 25.

Carbondale police were called at 10:18 p.m. to the 800 block of West Main Street to investigate.

Police said Teron C. Stuart fired a handgun in response to a feud he was having with people he knows.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Stuart was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a reckless discharge of a firearm charge.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

