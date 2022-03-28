Increasing Clouds-But Dry

Partly cloudy skies Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will gradually increase to mostly cloudy in some location by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s with a light northerly wind. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s north to low 40s south tonight.

A warm front will lift over the Heartland tomorrow warming high temps into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. As warm air, moisture, and strong winds increase heading into Wednesday, we will be monitoring for a storm system that could bring active weather. The larger threat area still remains off to our south. However, the Heartland is under a slight risk for strong to severe storm development Wednesday afternoon. Winds can gust 30-40mph with isolated gusts even higher.

Our extended outlook holds temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s with the chance of a few showers by the weekend.

-Lisa

