First Alert: Big warm-up on the way ahead of rain, storms midweek

Bradford pear trees, like this one in Cape Girardeau, are in bloom across the Heartland.
Bradford pear trees, like this one in Cape Girardeau, are in bloom across the Heartland.(Source: cNews/Connie Darragh)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A big, brief warm-up arrives tomorrow ahead rain and possible storms Wednesday.

Lisa Michaels says today will be calm, and slightly warmer than Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s, with a light northerly wind.

Clouds will also gradually increase to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Tonight, temps will dip back into the mid 30s north to low 40s south.

A warm front arrives Tuesday, which will lift temperatures into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see more winds and stormy weather.

The biggest threat remains off to the south, at this time, but the Heartland is under a slight risk for strong to severe storms by the afternoon.

Winds could gust 30 to 40 mph, with isolated gusts even higher.

Heavy downpours are also possible.

Stay tuned for updates!

Cooler air pushes back into the Heartland by Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with the chance of a few showers by the weekend.

