First Alert Action Day Wednesday for the threat of strong winds.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A strong storm system will be developing and moving towards the Heartland by mid-week. This system will bring very gusty winds to the area as well as the threat for a few severe storms. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day for Wednesday. For this evening it will remain fairly quiet with a few clouds from time to time. Lows will range from the middle 30s far north to the middle 40s far south.

Tuesday we will see a warm front move north through the Heartland. Once the warm front passes where you live, winds will turn out of the south and become quite gusty. These southerly winds will usher in much warmer weather. Highs will range from the upper 50s far north to the middle 70s south.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with storms developing during the afternoon hours. Winds could gust outside of thunderstorms to 50MPH at times on Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 60s north to the middle 70s south. By the late afternoon hours, a line of strong to severe storms will likely move across the Heartland. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado could occur.

