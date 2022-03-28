Explosive sounds heard in eastern Franklin County, Ill.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - No need to be concerned if you hear explosive sounds in eastern Franklin County, Illinois on Monday morning, March 28.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management (EMA), demolition experts used explosives to bring down mine silos in Galatia.
EMA said there was no case for alarm and that additional explosions could be heard later in the day.
The emergency response agency posted two videos of the demolitions on their Facebook page.
In each video, two silos, likely made of concrete and used for coal, can be seen crashing to the ground.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.