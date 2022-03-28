Heartland Votes
Disaster Case Management training to be provided to Graves County residents

An opportunity to train in disaster case managment is coming up for residents of Mayfield and Graves County.(Source: KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An opportunity to train in disaster case managment is coming up for residents of Mayfield and Graves County.

RecoverMayfieldGraves is offering the free online training, which will take place on April 9.

Catholic Charities will provide the training, supervision and guidance for the case management.

To learn more or to get a link to the online training, email alex.reid@pastoral.org.

