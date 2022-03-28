Disaster Case Management training to be provided to Graves County residents

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An opportunity to train in disaster case managment is coming up for residents of Mayfield and Graves County.

RecoverMayfieldGraves is offering the free online training, which will take place on April 9.

Catholic Charities will provide the training, supervision and guidance for the case management.

To learn more or to get a link to the online training, email alex.reid@pastoral.org.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.